Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha to judge digital fashion reality show

As a judge, Sonakshi will be on the lookout for "fashionable men and women who create their own styles and not just replicate stuff off the runway".

Published: 28th June 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be judging a digital fashion reality show "Myntra Fashion Superstar" and says the show wants people to embrace fashion and not be intimidated by it.

The Zoom Studios, the original content arm of Zoom, and Myntra have collaborated to create fashion influencer hunt titled "Myntra Fashion Superstar". The show is slated to go live in September across The Zoom Studios and Myntra's social media platforms.

"If anything is a true representation of one's personality -- it is fashion. I have always been drawn towards it because there is something exciting happening in this space all the time," Sonakshi told IANS over an email.

"While fashion is such an integral part of our lives, we haven't had any show so far dedicated purely to it. I have always strived to do something different and new, and I jumped on the opportunity to judge India's first ever hunt for the biggest fashion influencer.

"Through the show, we want people to be inspired to embrace fashion and not be intimidated by it," she added.

As a judge, Sonakshi will be on the lookout for "fashionable men and women who create their own styles and not just replicate stuff off the runway".

"Confidence is another parameter that would be high on my judgment radar because I believe good fashion stems from great confidence. Influencers who are fun and vivacious are a big personal tick for me because that reflect massively on your style.

"I'll also be looking for breakthrough styles put together... something that one hasn't encountered before. So basically surprise me, make me smile, leave me in awe and your unique style and most importantly be true to yourself...and you have my vote," added the actress, who is looking forward to the release of "Khandaani Shafakhana".

Sonakshi started her career as a costume designer and now she is judging a show about fashion. She says it has been a "constant evolution".

"Fashion intrigues and excites me at the same time. From being a fashion graduate to a judge on 'Myntra Fashion Superstar', it has been a journey of constant evolution and constant learning," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Fashion Superstar
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp