New details emerge about Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti’s Jabariya Jodi

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, is based on instances of ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ (groom kidnappings) prevalent in Bihar. Around 100 eligible bachelors are forcefully abducted every year and married off in the state to avoid heavy dowry costs.

In the film, Sidharth plays a character named Abhay Singh while Parineeti portrays a girl called Babli Yadav. The film went on floors in August last year. The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh. The supporting cast includes Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is scheduled to release on August 2, 2019. Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra were last seen together in Hasee Toh Phasee. Sidharth’s upcoming projects are Marjaavaan and Shershaah. Parineeti was last in Kesari.