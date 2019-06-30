Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' screening stopped in Kanpur

A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters. 

Published: 30th June 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Article 15 movie poster

Article 15 movie poster

By IANS

KANPUR: The screening of director Anubhav Sinhas highly-acclaimed film, "Article 15" has been suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group.

A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters. 

WATCH TRAILER:

Anticipating further trouble, the exhibitors held a meeting on Saturday and decided to put the screening of the film on hold till adequate security is provided.

A cinema hall owner said that after Friday's trouble, all shows remained suspended on Saturday and the film will not be screened in Kanpur as things stand now.

ALSO READ:  'Article 15' should be made tax free: Ayushmann Khurrana

"The film started with almost full shows but we cannot risk damage to property by fringe mobs. The police has not shown any interest in giving us adequate security. We have informed the distributors and the film will not be screened in Kanpur," he added 

Superintendent of Police Kanpur Anant Deo said that he had directed all circle officers to ensure that law and order is maintained at all multiplexes and cinema halls. "We will take action if anyone tries to disrupt the screening of the film," he added. 

ALSO READ: Article 15 movie review- Committed performances lift Anubhav Sinha's dark thriller

Meanwhile, director Anubhav Sinha said that he was "tired of reasoning with the unreasonable".

"They do not have one representation and how can we deal with different groups in different districts? How can only Brahmins in Kanpur be upset with the film which is running successfully at other centres? I am upset at the attitude of the district administration," he said.

"Article 15" is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aayushmann Khurrana Article 15 Article 15 screening Article 15 shows Kanpur
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp