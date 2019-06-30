Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra looks dapper in pink saree at Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner wedding

Looking her usual stunning self, Priyanka paired her gorgeous pastel pink saree with tasteful jewellery with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Published: 30th June 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

All smiles: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in Paris.

All smiles: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in Paris. ( Photo | Fan account, Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Weddings and sarees go hand in hand in India. Going the traditional way, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra turned heads at her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding in a stunning pink saree.

After hosting a surprise wedding ceremony in Vegas last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a second ceremony in France, on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Married again! Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner exchange vows for second time in Paris, see pictures

Along with other friends and family members, Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka also attended the nuptials.

Looking her usual stunning self, Priyanka paired her gorgeous pastel pink saree with tasteful jewellery with her hair tied in a neat bun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pri and Nick at Joe's wedding yesterday #nickyanka #nickjonas #priyankachopra #jophiewedding

A post shared by Jonas Brothers Fan Account (@comebacktojonas) on

Nick too looked drool-worthy in a black tuxedo paired with a matching bow tie, E! Online reported.

Since the beginning of her career as a movie star, the actor has maintained a committed relationship with sarees. She never fails to disappoint when it comes to picking the right saree for the right occasion, and needless to say, she absolutely owns the traditional look every time.

Here are a few more pictures:

While unlike their Vegas ceremony, none of the people who attended the wedding uploaded live updates on social media. According to a source, Sophie wore a long lace dress paired with a beautiful veil.

She left her hair down and went with light makeup to complete the look.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Sophie Turner wedding Joe Jonas wedding
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp