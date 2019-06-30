Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha 'doesn't differentiate between commercial and parallel cinema'

As Sonakshi Sinha completes nine years in the industry, she boldly takes on a role that challenges societal norms.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | Instagram)

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

Her last few films have not really made any noise at the Box Office, but Sonakshi Sinha does not let failures or, for that matter, success bog her down.

Instead, she says that her journey in Bollywood has been wonderful and she couldn’t have asked for more. She will soon be seen in Shilpi Dasgupta’s debut venture Khandaani Shafakhana, Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, Abhishek Dudhaiya’s  Bhuj—The Pride of India and Dabangg 3 being directed by Prabhu Dheva. “I don’t differentiate between commercial and parallel cinema. I have made a place where I can fit in any role,” she states.  

The actor, who made her debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg in 2010, says, “I have already started shooting with Prabhu Dheva for the third outing of the film. For me, it was like a homecoming. This time I will be featuring in the title song of the movie as well. I have completed nine years here and it’s has been a fruitful journey,” she says excitedly.

Talking about Shilipi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, she says,  “The film as the title suggests is about a sex clinic but it is not a sex comedy. I play Baby Bedi who is a medical representative and has inherited a sex clinic from her uncle. It’s a family film that talks about sex which is  considered a taboo in our country.”

She goes on to add, “Initially I was not comfortable with the topic. But when I heard the script I realised that the character was beautifully written. It’s an entertaining family film. I was never uncomfortable or made to feel uncomfortable in terms of my scenes or dialogues. I’m proud of the film.”  

However, she feels that had the film been preachy, people would have got bored. “As a collective society, we have to make a move to change society. People have been receptive to films such as Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. I think more films should be made on such topics.  In fact, sex education and defence should be part of the curriculum in schools so that children understand it’s importance.”

Sonakshi reveals that she has not yet shown her father Shatrughan Sinha the trailer of the film. Is she sceptical? “My dad does not interfere with my choice of films but I love to take his advice. I would be foolish not to take it as he is so experienced, but the final decision is always mine. My mom has seen the trailer of the film and she showed it to everyone. That’s the biggest stamp of validation for me. They know I will never let them down.”

On her forthcoming films she says, “I am looking forward to Bhuj, where my character is based on Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who convinced the local women to rebuild the only runway in Bhuj that had been bombed by the Pakistani Army in the 1971 war so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg 3 actress
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp