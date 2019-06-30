Sonakshi Sinha 'doesn't differentiate between commercial and parallel cinema'

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Her last few films have not really made any noise at the Box Office, but Sonakshi Sinha does not let failures or, for that matter, success bog her down.

Instead, she says that her journey in Bollywood has been wonderful and she couldn’t have asked for more. She will soon be seen in Shilpi Dasgupta’s debut venture Khandaani Shafakhana, Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj—The Pride of India and Dabangg 3 being directed by Prabhu Dheva. “I don’t differentiate between commercial and parallel cinema. I have made a place where I can fit in any role,” she states.

The actor, who made her debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg in 2010, says, “I have already started shooting with Prabhu Dheva for the third outing of the film. For me, it was like a homecoming. This time I will be featuring in the title song of the movie as well. I have completed nine years here and it’s has been a fruitful journey,” she says excitedly.

Talking about Shilipi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, she says, “The film as the title suggests is about a sex clinic but it is not a sex comedy. I play Baby Bedi who is a medical representative and has inherited a sex clinic from her uncle. It’s a family film that talks about sex which is considered a taboo in our country.”

She goes on to add, “Initially I was not comfortable with the topic. But when I heard the script I realised that the character was beautifully written. It’s an entertaining family film. I was never uncomfortable or made to feel uncomfortable in terms of my scenes or dialogues. I’m proud of the film.”

However, she feels that had the film been preachy, people would have got bored. “As a collective society, we have to make a move to change society. People have been receptive to films such as Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. I think more films should be made on such topics. In fact, sex education and defence should be part of the curriculum in schools so that children understand it’s importance.”

Sonakshi reveals that she has not yet shown her father Shatrughan Sinha the trailer of the film. Is she sceptical? “My dad does not interfere with my choice of films but I love to take his advice. I would be foolish not to take it as he is so experienced, but the final decision is always mine. My mom has seen the trailer of the film and she showed it to everyone. That’s the biggest stamp of validation for me. They know I will never let them down.”

On her forthcoming films she says, “I am looking forward to Bhuj, where my character is based on Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who convinced the local women to rebuild the only runway in Bhuj that had been bombed by the Pakistani Army in the 1971 war so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.”