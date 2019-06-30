'Today there are few stars and more artists', says Udta Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says with new talents emerging every day across platforms, the mechanics of the industry has completely changed, with star system giving way to artists.

Diljit says today the definition of a "star" has changed.

"Back home, no one looks at me as a star. At least I know my mother doesn't. I don't about others. But I think there's nothing like a 'star' anymore. People will like you as an artist, they'll respect you for that and not just because you're a star.

"There are very few stars today, there are more artists, which is very good," Diljit told PTI.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with "Udta Punjab", says social media has given access and voice to many good singers and actors.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh, Yami Gautam paired in a comedy, shooting to start in August

"They make even short videos with all seriousness. It makes you realise that you're working and you've got an opportunity but isn't because you're the best.

"Whatever God has given me, I feel blessed but I don't take it for granted. There are much better looking, more talented people, sometimes one gets an opportunity and that's all luck," he says.

Though there is a constant influx of new talents in the industry, or on the Internet, the 35-year-old actor says it doesn't cause insecurity.

"If you're getting way too much than perhaps what you deserve, there's no insecurity. It comes up when you feel 'I expect and deserve much more but I'm not getting it'.

"Opportunity is a key which describes Punjabi artistes ability to multitask. Most of them write, sing, act and produce their own content.

"That's because when there are less opportunities, one does everything on their own. Of course, no doubt there is talent in North. Today if there's an individual music scene, it's only in Punjab.Even in Hindi films we have Punjabi songs.

"We had heard 'Kaala Chashma' long back, it comes to Bollywood and becomes a hit again. Everyone benefits. Hindi has a massive reach. So singers get a platform as well. Both parties are happy," the actor says.

Diljit will be next seen in the spoof-comedy "Arjun Patiala", featuring Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma.

WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh tries to woo Kriti Sanon in peppy party song from 'Arjun Patiala'

In the film, directed by Rohit Jugraj, Diljit is playing a quirky small town cop.

For the actor, who has done several hit comedies in Punjab, the genre is never easy.

"I never approach comedy thinking 'I know it all.' Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matter a lot. In Punjabi films I do give me inputs. In Hindi not really.

"I don't have that much control in Hindi language, in Punjabi I can say a particular dialogue will sound funnier if we tweak it. In Hindi I just follow."

The actor says he was bowled over the script at the narration stage itself.

"I've never done a comedy in this space. I thought I should give it a try. Maddock has made some fantastic films too. All it takes is two minutes for me to say yes or no to a script. I had to do this one the moment I heard it."

Written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell, 'Arjun Patiala' is scheduled to release on July 26.