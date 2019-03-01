Home Entertainment Hindi

'Andhadhun' to open Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Tabu to be honoured

Sriram Raghavan’s 2018 noir thriller AndhaDhun will open the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun.

By Express News Service

Sriram Raghavan’s 2018 noir thriller Andhadhun will open the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). Lead actor Tabu — who starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in the film — will be honoured with a tribute at the festival, which will run from February 11 to 14.

One of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema, Tabu is known for her masterful performances in films such as "Astitva", "Maqbool", "Haider", "The Namesake" and "Life of Pi".

Christina Marouda, Executive Director of IFFLA, said in a statement: “We have been discussing honouring Tabu for a long time, and this year felt like the right time. Her work and personality embody everything that IFFLA is about -- being fearless, versatile, independent in spirit, unwilling to compromise, brilliant in the range of her performances, and simply beautiful.”

Still from the film

The line-up for the latest edition of IFFLA includes Ritesh Batra’ Photograph, Ronny Sen’s Cat Sticks, Anamika Hakar’s Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Jay Riya Hoon, Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Jonaki, Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam’s The Sweet Requiem, and Ronak Shah’s Love Goes Through Your Mind. The festival will also feature a discussion on South Asian representation in International television. 

