Home Entertainment Hindi

Anshuman Jha turns serial killer for ZEE5 web-series 'Abhay'

Anshuman, who has mostly played protagonist characters in films like Love Sex Aur Dokha, Yeh Hai Bakrapur and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, spoke about the experience of playing a villain.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Anshuman Jha | Twitter

By Express News Service

Anshuman Jha has bagged the role of a serial killer in the ongoing ZEE5 web-series Abhay. The actor shot for his portions in Lucknow and Kanpur. The character is inspired by real-life criminal Udayan Das, who allegedly killed his parents and later his girlfriend in a much-publicized triple murder case. 

Anshuman, who has mostly played protagonist characters in films like Love Sex Aur Dokha, Yeh Hai Bakrapur and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, spoke about the experience of playing a villain.

“As an actor, you look for challenges. And a character based on such a notorious person is a challenge. Purely from a craft point of view, I look for good stories and parts which have many shades. Being a good guy on screen all the time can get monotonous,” he said, adding, “This man is dark.I have done a film called Midnight Delhi where my character is based on Delhi’s ‘Blademan’. This guy is violent and dark.”

WATCH TEASER HERE

Abhay stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role of a troubled cop trailing down complicated cases. The eight-episode crime thriller started streaming on February 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain Yeh Hai Bakrapur Anshuman Jha Abhay Udayan Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp