Anshuman Jha turns serial killer for ZEE5 web-series 'Abhay'

Anshuman Jha has bagged the role of a serial killer in the ongoing ZEE5 web-series Abhay. The actor shot for his portions in Lucknow and Kanpur. The character is inspired by real-life criminal Udayan Das, who allegedly killed his parents and later his girlfriend in a much-publicized triple murder case.

Anshuman, who has mostly played protagonist characters in films like Love Sex Aur Dokha, Yeh Hai Bakrapur and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, spoke about the experience of playing a villain.

“As an actor, you look for challenges. And a character based on such a notorious person is a challenge. Purely from a craft point of view, I look for good stories and parts which have many shades. Being a good guy on screen all the time can get monotonous,” he said, adding, “This man is dark.I have done a film called Midnight Delhi where my character is based on Delhi’s ‘Blademan’. This guy is violent and dark.”

Abhay stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role of a troubled cop trailing down complicated cases. The eight-episode crime thriller started streaming on February 7.