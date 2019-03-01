Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Sharma to make digital debut on MX Player

Varun Sharma will be making his digital debut in upcoming web show, Bollywood Bazzinga.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Varun_Sharma

Actor Varun Sharma (Photo | Varun Sharma Twitter)

By Express News Service

Varun Sharma will be making his digital debut in upcoming web show, Bollywood Bazzinga. The actor-comedian will be seen hosting Bollywood-themed quizzes on the show, which will stream on MX Player.

“The show will test your Bollywood IQ. It’s snackable, fun and will keep you on your toes throughout. The special guests (will) add a little more entertainment. You must watch to know what I’m talking about,” the actor said. 

Varun rose to fame playing the clairvoyant slacker ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). His last appearance was alongside Govinda in the comedy film, FryDay.

The actor’s upcoming releases include Rooh-Afza, Arjun Patiala and Chhichhore. He is also shooting for an untitled film with Sonakshi Sinha in Punjab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Sharma MX Player Bazzinga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp