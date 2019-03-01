Varun Sharma to make digital debut on MX Player

By Express News Service

Varun Sharma will be making his digital debut in upcoming web show, Bollywood Bazzinga. The actor-comedian will be seen hosting Bollywood-themed quizzes on the show, which will stream on MX Player.

“The show will test your Bollywood IQ. It’s snackable, fun and will keep you on your toes throughout. The special guests (will) add a little more entertainment. You must watch to know what I’m talking about,” the actor said.

Varun rose to fame playing the clairvoyant slacker ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). His last appearance was alongside Govinda in the comedy film, FryDay.

#Chhichhore ho gaye hum Proud to be a part of this amazing cast & under the guidance of the Dangal director, @niteshtiwari22 Releasing on 30th August 2019. Presented by @foxstarhindi, a @ngemovies production. #SajidNadiadwala @itsSSR @ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/GSQvTfbG73 — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) October 9, 2018

The actor’s upcoming releases include Rooh-Afza, Arjun Patiala and Chhichhore. He is also shooting for an untitled film with Sonakshi Sinha in Punjab.