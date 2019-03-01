Home Entertainment Hindi

Was shattered, started questioning my life during 'Sonchiriya', says Bhumi Pednekar​

The film uses the backdrop of Chambal valley and makes a strong commentary on the inherent casteism and the strong patriarchy which runs deep.

Published: 01st March 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bhumi_Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar​ in Sonchiriya. (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she was left shattered by the commentary filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey has done in "Sonchiriya", from patriarchy to casteism, and feels it's an extremely topical project.

Helmed by Abhishek and co-written by Sudip Sharma, the film chronicles the story of dacoits during the time of emergency.

"Sonchiriya" had its premiere at a special screening at MAMI, Wednesday night, which was attended by the cast, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi, Ranvir Shorey, and Abhishek along with producer Ronnie Screwvala.

"The first time I heard the script, I was honestly shattered. You have these characters on their journey to find their own truth and through the narrative, Abhishek sir has commented on so many things that are still very relevant and prevalent in our society," Bhumi said at the screening.

The film uses the backdrop of Chambal valley and makes a strong commentary on the inherent casteism and the strong patriarchy which runs deep.

For Bhumi, playing her character, which is a victim of patriarchy, was a process of immense introspection.

"I started questioning my life. I said, 'I am this city girl. I am opinionated and have a lot of ego. I have power and I am strong. But there's a huge section of society that still doesn't have the power to say no. The kind of things that happen to my character was so heartbreaking for me. What I love the most about my character is that this girl does not know she has opinions or she has any strength but she is pushed to a deep corner where her natural instincts kick in," she added.

Bhumi also lauded Abhishek for weaving the caste divide in the film powerfully.

"The narrative that Abhishek sir has used, he has spoken about the caste bias we have in our country. We obviously don't realise it but it's really deep." After the screening, the film got a standing ovation.

Abhishek said he was glad to see "an almost packed theatre" for the film on which they've been working on for nearly three years.

"Sonchiriya" releases on March 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonchiriya Bhumi Pednekar Abhishek Chaubey Sushant Singh Rajput Ranvir Shorey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp