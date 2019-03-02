Home Entertainment Hindi

When Tony Kakkar helped Amaal Mallik

Tony is currently enjoying the success of his song "Coca Cola tu" from the new Bollywood film "Luka Chuppi".

Published: 02nd March 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tony_Kakkar_and_Armaan_Mallik

Singer-composers Amaal Mallik and Tony Kakkar (Photos | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik says Tony Kakkar was the first person who helped him with music when he was just 19 years old.

The upcoming episode of singing-based reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" will have Tony as one of its guests. Reminiscing his days of working with the music artiste, the show's judge Amaal shared how Tony helped him, read a statement from Zee TV channel.

"Tony was the first person who helped me when I was 19 years old. He guided me and made me understand the basic music software and also helped me increase my musical knowledge," said Amaal.

Tony is currently enjoying the success of his song "Coca Cola tu" from the new Bollywood film "Luka Chuppi".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tony Kakkar Amaal Mallik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp