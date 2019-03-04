Home Entertainment Hindi

Can't fool the audience anymore: Dinesh Vijan

The latest release under his banner was "Luka Chuppi", featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, which opened March 1.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Dinesh Vijan. (Photo | Twitter)

Producer Dinesh Vijan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Dinesh Vijan says filmmakers have realised only good content will make the cut as the audience today is exposed to global content and expects nothing less from Bollywood.

Vijan, who has backed projects like "Badlapur", "Hindi Medium" and "Stree" through his Maddock films, said what was "safe" earlier, isn't anymore.

"With the spread of digital medium, the audience is completely aware of the quality of content. You can't fool them anymore. That can't happen. Look at the year we have had, from 'Stree' to 'Badhaai Ho' to 'Uri'. It clearly shows content is the future," Dinesh told PTI.

"Anything which was safe, isn't safe anymore.Fortunately  the kind of films we wanted to make have now come in fashion. The audience embraces newer content as long as it engages them," he added.

While last year's trends saw the success of smaller films, Vijan believes star-driven films are not a blast from the past.

"The top stars are massive because they have been here for over 20 years. It's not the actors but their films which didn't work and it happens. The good part of the year is that the films which used to do a business of Rs 30 crore earlier, have crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark. This signifies that people are embracing this kind of content. They will also embrace the big films, say a 'Bharat' for example. That'll always work, the larger-than-life films."

READ: Box Office clash | ‘Luka Chuppi’ mints Rs 8 crores on day 1, ‘Sonchiriya’ rakes in Rs 1 crore

The latest release under his banner was "Luka Chuppi", featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, which opened March 1.

Vijan said he aims to make an entertaining film which does not hammer a point home.

"I believe art belongs on the wall. I like to make films which are entertaining. The films must entertain you and leave you with something. We have managed to build a credible stable of directors. We focus extensively on writing. We are trying to make the film the hero of the narrative. The concept is our strong point," he said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Alka Amin in key roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinesh Vijan Luka Chuppi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp