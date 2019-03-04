Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt for 'apolitical' stance

Kangana called Ranbir 'irresponsible' as he had once stated that his house received electricity and water and so he did not need to care about politics.

Published: 04th March 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Calling Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on issues, Kangana Ranaut has said film personalities need to take interest in matters of national importance.

While promoting their film "Gully Boy", Ranveer and Alia had said they do not have any political views or ideology, prompting backlash from a section of people on social media.

On Sunday, Kangana reiterated that while there are "zero per cent chances" of her entering politics, actors should voice concern on issues around them.

"I was watching Ranveer and Alia's interview where they said, 'Why should we speak about politics? We haven't done anything. It doesn't work like that. You have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody, 'Mere ghar mei toh bijli, paani aata hai (My house gets electricity and water). Why should I (care about) politics?' You have this house because of this country. It's the money of the citizens with which you buy a Mercedes. How can you talk like that? This is irresponsible," Kangana told reporters at "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" success party.

She said an actor's responsibility does not end with featuring in a film.

ALSO READ | Terms like chest-thumping nationalism, jingoism to shame people: Kangana Ranaut

"Even if my career goes away, I don't mind. If there is electricity and water coming in my home that doesn't mean I don't care about anyone else." The actor said she wondered why career was "so important to these people that they don't care about the country at all".

"We should take interest in national matters. It's silly to think that I shouldn't be asked about anything, (thinking) 'what if I lose an endorsement?' This is stupid."

READ HERE | Kangana Ranaut defends her 'Pakistan destruction' statement

In an interview last month, Kangana had spoken out about how people in the industry, including Alia and Aamir Khan, did not support her during the release of "Manikarnika", while she had turned up for the screenings of "Dangal", "Secret Superstar" and "Raazi".

This followed with Alia saying that she will apologise to Kangana on a personal level if she was upset with her.

