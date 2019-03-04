Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal to play freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's next film

The revolutionary had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Published: 04th March 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky_Kaushal_and_Shoojit_Sircar

Actor Vicky Kaushal with director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri (Photo | Taran Adarsh Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is set to play freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in a film, which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

The film is a biopic on the revolutionary, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sircar said Kaushal was the "obvious choice" for the film, which was earlier set to feature Irrfan Khan.

"If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The actor, whose last film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is one of 2019's biggest hits, said working with Sircar was on his wish list.

"It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful. Plus, it's also a big honour for me that finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that's something that will take time to sink in," Kaushal said.

The currently untitled film goes on floors next month and is slated to be released next year.

Singh has been the subject of a biopic in Bollywood in the past with Raj Babbar playing the role in "Shaheed Udham Singh" in 1999 film.

ALSO READ | From now I can't take things for granted: Vicky Kaushal

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Udham Singh Shoojit Sircar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp