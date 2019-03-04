Vidyut Jammwal's 'Junglee' treat for kids

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal has arranged for a special "Junglee" trailer screening for children here.

Vidyut's upcoming action-adventure movie trailer will release worldwide on Wednesday. However, children will get to watch the trailer two days prior to the release, read a statement.

Some time ago, the actor had shared the video of himself doodling an image of Bhola (his elephant co-actor from the movie) on social media and had asked children to send in sketches of their version to get a chance to watch the trailer.

They will watch the trailer on Monday here.

"I'm so happy that the innocence of Bhola and the enthusiasm of children has found such a beautiful union with this sketching contest. I've personally seen each and every one of the heartwarming sketches and I've got to say, choosing from them was quite a task," Vidyut said.

"I'm so glad that I'm being able to share the first trailer of the film with these amazing kids who have already shown so much love for the film, Bhola and me. I'm looking forward to their response as I'm certain it will be straight up, honest and unfiltered," he added.

A Junglee Pictures production, "Junglee" is a family actioner directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film is set to release on April 5.