Film on Indian envoy who aided Uzma Ahmed's return from Pakistan in works

The script is by Ritesh Shah, who has earlier penned dialogues and screenplay for films like 'Kahaani', 'Pink', 'Airlift' and 'Raid'.

Uzma Ahmed is reunited with her daughter on Thursday, May 25 after her ordeal in Pakistan. Uzma had petitioned the Islamabad High Court on May 12 requesting that she be allowed to return home to India urgently as her daughter from her first marriage in India suffered from thalassaemia -- a blood disorder characterised by abnormal haemoglobin production.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The story of an Indian diplomat's efforts to repatriate an Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed from Pakistan where she was allegedly forced and duped into marrying against her choice, is now set to make it to the big screen.

Movie Studioz, led by Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Girish Johar and Kewal Garg, is making the film based on the real-life story of JP Singh, India's former Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, who helped Ahmed's return to her homeland in 2017.

The makers met Singh in February for his inputs for the film, which will also feature a character based on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who supported Ahmed's rescue.

"After meeting JP Singh, we understood how the Indian government values each citizen's life. He told us how Sushmaji was completely involved and personally monitoring the mission to rescue the girl," Dixit said in a statement.

Johar told IANS: "It's a very fascinating tale of how things unfurled in Uzma's life. And all this was possible due to one man, JP Singh. He is not only our film's hero but also the true national hero who played a key role in getting Uzma back to her motherland with the help of Sushma Swarajji on behalf of the government."

According to Ahmed, she met a Pakistani man, Tahir Ali, in Malaysia and then went on to meet him in Pakistan where she got to know that he has four children from his previous marriage.

She was then reportedly forced to marry him and was sexually assaulted. She managed to approach the Indian High Commission for help.

Ahmed was brought back to India on May 25, 2017, through government intervention.

