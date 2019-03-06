Home Entertainment Hindi

Jubin Nautiyal goes back to his roots for new song 'Chitthi'

Produced by T-Series, "Chitthi" has been sung by Jubin and its lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jubin Nautiyal. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who hails from Dehradun, has unveiled a Hindi song titled "Chitthi", which is originally a Jaunsari number by composer Khajan Dutt Sharma.

"'Chitthi' is a song from my roots. It's a Jaunsari song by a dear friend and a composer (Khajan) from Jaunsar. Being able to do a song from home, is really special for me. It is a song that will make people smile and cry while listening to it," Jubin said in a statement.

"We have tried new structure and instruments for this single. We have incorporated flutes, rabab and banjo. A lot of great musicians got together to create this track," he added.

Produced by T-Series, "Chitthi" has been sung by Jubin and its lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Shot in Dubai, the video takes people through the high emotional intensity of unfulfilled love of two childhood sweethearts forced to stay apart because the parents of the woman decide to move to Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jubin Nautiyal Chitthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp