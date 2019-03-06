Jubin Nautiyal goes back to his roots for new song 'Chitthi'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who hails from Dehradun, has unveiled a Hindi song titled "Chitthi", which is originally a Jaunsari number by composer Khajan Dutt Sharma.

"'Chitthi' is a song from my roots. It's a Jaunsari song by a dear friend and a composer (Khajan) from Jaunsar. Being able to do a song from home, is really special for me. It is a song that will make people smile and cry while listening to it," Jubin said in a statement.

"We have tried new structure and instruments for this single. We have incorporated flutes, rabab and banjo. A lot of great musicians got together to create this track," he added.

Produced by T-Series, "Chitthi" has been sung by Jubin and its lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Shot in Dubai, the video takes people through the high emotional intensity of unfulfilled love of two childhood sweethearts forced to stay apart because the parents of the woman decide to move to Dubai.