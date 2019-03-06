Home Entertainment Hindi

People bullied me by calling 'Cobra': Kubbra Sait

She appeared in many Bollywood movies like 'Sultan', 'Ready' and 'City Of Life' but earned fame with the portrayal of Kuckoo in Netflix India's show 'Sacred Games'.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kubbra Sait (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kubbra Sait said people have bullied her by calling her 'Cobra' instead of her name but she feels proud of her identity today.

"I have been bullied for my name. I have been called 'Cobra' for my entire life. When I was child, I used to cry and request to change my name but today, I feel proud of my name. I feel so comfortable with my own identity," she said.

Kubbra was interacting with the media at skin-care brand Olay's 'Face Anything' campaign launch here along with fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Tuesday.

She appeared in many Bollywood movies like 'Sultan', 'Ready' and 'City Of Life' but earned fame with the portrayal of Kuckoo in Netflix India's show 'Sacred Games'.

READ HERE | Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover returning for 'Sacred Games' season two: Netflix

Talking about the 'Face Anything' campaign and how she resonates with it, Kubbra said: "I feel people will tell you a lot of things to stop your growth or to make you feel that you are not good enough but when you stare into that moment and say 'I am better than all of this and I can fight and face anything' then, you break out of that shield and become a whole new person."

Sharing her views on women's situation in the society, Kubbra said that she feels physical barriers, certain conceptions and criticisms are not limited to any gender.

"It's not like boys are not bullied, they are not hurt. Instead, there is no state of mental insecurity for one gender over the other," she said.

Currently, Kubbra is working with Alankrita Shrivastava for her next film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' and also has other projects.

"I have a fabulous show for ALT Balaji called 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'. Apart from that, I am doing 'The Viral Fever's season 2' of 'Tripling' and a show for an OTT platform Voot," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kubbra Sait Sacred Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp