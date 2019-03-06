Sushant Singh Rajput requests audience to report theatres playing 'Sonchiriya' dubbed version

Shilajit Mitra By

Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday clarified that he has not dubbed for any other version of Sonchiriya except the original Bundelkhandi version. Released on March 1, the Chambal-set dacoit drama, directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by RSVP Movies — was given a low screen-count of 720 screens in India. Despite the unanimously positive critical reception, the film opened to a poor collection of Rs 1.20 crore at the box-office.

This was followed complaints on social media that several theatre chains — including PVR, INOX and Mukta A2 Cinemas — were playing a ‘dubbed’ Hindi version of the film in multiple centres across cities, and not the original Bundhelkhandi version with English subtitles.

In a statement released on social media, Sushant wrote: “My dear audience, firstly, a big thank you to all of you and the reviewers who are showering so much praise and appreciation on Sonchiriya! Despite a ridiculously low number of screens the film’s been released on, we’re getting rave reviews and also trends of growth. However, a lot of you are writing in to me with heartbreaking reports that the film is released in some ‘dubbed’ version which is not the same as the original version we have created. Please note that I have not dubbed for any version other than the original dialect. And neither have any of my senior actor colleagues who are part of the film and who I’ve spoken with. Please send me names of theatres that you find are playing this ‘dubbed’ version and I will escalate to those concerned. I don’t want our labour of love to be corrupted in any manner.”

