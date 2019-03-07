Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana discussed 'Article 15' script with Taapse Pannu

Ayushmann tweeted his look from the film on Wednesday.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he discussed the script of the upcoming film 'Article 15', directed by Anubhav Sinha, with actress Taapsee Pannu at the Delhi airport.

Ayushmann tweeted his look from the film on Wednesday. The common link between Ayushmann and Taapsee here was Sinha, who had last helmed the actress in 'Mulk'.

Taapsee commented on Ayushmann's image: "Make me proud both of you!"

To that, Ayushmann replied: "I remember discussing this script with you at Delhi airport."

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Ayushmann will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty, and Zeeshan Ayub.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Article 15 Taapsee Pannu Anubhav Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp