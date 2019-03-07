Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana turns cop for Anubhav Sinha’s 'Article 15'

Touted as one of Anubhav’s most ambitious projects, Article 15 is the director’s first collaboration with the actor.

Published: 07th March 2019

By Express News Service

Director Anubhav Sinha’s follow-up to the critically acclaimed Mulk is titled 'Article 15' and will feature Ayushmann Khurrana as a cop.

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about the “Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth”, and Anubhav, in a statement said, “The film is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.”

Touted as one of Anubhav’s most ambitious projects, Article 15 is the director’s first collaboration with the actor. “I’m always intrigued by the sociopolitical situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav is one such director who understands the complexities of our country.,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

Anubhav said, “It is a challenging film that needed an actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with a bundle of talented actors.”

Article 15 has a stellar support cast, which includes Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub. Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from March 1 in Lucknow.

