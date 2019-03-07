Home Entertainment Hindi

I have an opinion, but I'll keep it to myself: Alia Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut​

Alia was speaking at the fourth edition of 'Outlook Business Women of Worth' on Wednesday night.

Published: 07th March 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Alia Bhatt (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt for not speaking over contemporary issues, the actor said while she respects the 'Queen' star for voicing her opinions, she would like to keep hers private.

Kangana had called Alia and her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh's comments of being apolitical "irresponsible" and lashed out at the duo for refusing to speak on politics.

Asked about Kangana's comments, Alia told reporters, "I definitely don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does, and I really do respect her for that and maybe in a way she is right, sometimes we do hold back."

ALSO READ | Ads featuring Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt violate ASCI's celebrity endorsement guidelines

"My dad also says that there are already so many opinions in the world that it can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion but I'll keep it to myself. But, kudos to her as she genuinely speaks really well," she added.

Alia was speaking at the fourth edition of 'Outlook Business Women of Worth' on Wednesday night.

The actor recently turned producer and launched the banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

"I am somebody who loves being an actor, I love acting. But in life, I want to do so much more. I want to produce films, I won't ever direct though. I want to work on social causes. I can do so much more with my life, this is just a beginning."

Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' and 'Kalank', both the films' journey she described as "beautiful."

"'Kalank' is an unbelievable journey. It is an honour to be a part of such a great cast. The film's director, Abhishek Varman is a dear friend. We all have really put in a lot of hard work for this one."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Alia Bhatt Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Apolitical Outlook Business Women of Worth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp