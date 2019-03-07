Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting of Salman Khan’s 'Bharat' wrapped up

'Bharat' marks the third straight collaboration of director Ali Abbas, composers Vishal-Shekhar and Salman, after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Published: 07th March 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Salman Khan announced on social media that the shooting of his Eid release, 'Bharat', has been wrapped up. The Ali Abbas Zafar film, also starring Katrina Kaif, is based on the 2014 South Korean film, Ode to my Father.

The original South Korean film traced modern Korean history through the eyes of an ordinary man, and with the recently released teaser revealing that Salman’s character in the film is named after his “great country”, it will be interesting to see how the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan director has adapted the original film.  

'Bharat' marks the third straight collaboration of director Ali Abbas, composers Vishal-Shekhar and Salman, after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The supporting cast of Bharat includes Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan bharat Katrina Kaif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp