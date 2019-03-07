Shooting of Salman Khan’s 'Bharat' wrapped up

By Express News Service

Salman Khan announced on social media that the shooting of his Eid release, 'Bharat', has been wrapped up. The Ali Abbas Zafar film, also starring Katrina Kaif, is based on the 2014 South Korean film, Ode to my Father.

The original South Korean film traced modern Korean history through the eyes of an ordinary man, and with the recently released teaser revealing that Salman’s character in the film is named after his “great country”, it will be interesting to see how the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan director has adapted the original film.

'Bharat' marks the third straight collaboration of director Ali Abbas, composers Vishal-Shekhar and Salman, after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The supporting cast of Bharat includes Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu.