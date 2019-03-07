Home Entertainment Hindi

UC Browser ties up with Red Chillies Entertainment to promote 'Badla'

The collaboration is part of UC’s efforts to provide specialized curated content across multiple categories for its users.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: UC Browser, the World’s No.1 third-party mobile browser, has tied up with the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment to promote Bollywood’s latest crime thriller, 'Badla'.

The trailer of the movie has been trending on UC Browser since its release. 'Badla', directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, is slated to release on March 8, 2019.

The movie will see the actors come together for their second outing post the very successful 'Pink'. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment and is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish movie 'Contratiempo: The Invisible Guest.'

As a Digital Partner for Red Chillies Entertainment, UC has been sharing latest updates about the movie and its stars for its wide user base of 130 million in India. UC Browser also hosted the film’s actor Tapsee Pannu on its platform for a fun chat session on February 26 with over 250,000 fans joining in to live chat with the actor.

The collaboration is part of UC’s efforts to provide specialized curated content across multiple categories for its users. UC will also launch an H5 game based on the movie on March 8 for true blue Bollywood fans.

According to Cheetah Lab and UC Media Lab Joint Report, Entertainment is the largest category in mobile content consumption for Indian users on UC’s news feed platform. Indian smartphone users spend 1.1 hours on an average on content related to entertainment every day.

Recent developments of mobile screens have fundamentally impacted traditional media and entertainment industry within the Indian market, gradually changing the viewing habits of people.

With the increasing popularity of smart devices and acceleration of network speeds, Indian users are gradually shifting from traditional media to digital media for content consumption. India’s growing middle class, a large population of millennials, increased economic growth prospects, as well as the development of digitization are some of the factors leading this trend.

TAGS
UC Browser Badla Red Chillies Entertainment

