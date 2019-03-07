Home Entertainment Hindi

Zeishan Quadri's film inspired by Vyapam scam in works

In the coming months, the audience will get to see a film, 'Halahal', inspired by the scam.

Published: 07th March 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Zeishan Quadri (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A film, produced by Zeishan Quadri, is being made with the backdrop of the Vyapam scam that pertains to college admissions and government recruitments and involves several politicians, businessmen, and officials, in Madhya Pradesh.

Imposters were employed to write papers, exam hall seating arrangements were manipulated and forged answer sheets were supplied by bribing officials.

In the coming months, the audience will get to see a film, 'Halahal', inspired by the scam.

"The concept given by Eros Now was too good. Initially, I started as a writer on that ('Halahal'). Then I asked them to let me do the production as well. They all agreed," Quadri told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"The concept which was turned into a script by me and my writer Gibran Noorani... they loved it."

The film is being directed by Randeep Jha.

Though it is inspired by true events, he said: "Vyapam is the backdrop... that this happened. The film is about a father (actor Sachin Khedekar) and a cop (actor Barun Sobti). It's a thriller. It is more or less a fictional story because we have fictionalised a lot but the backdrop is real," he added about the movie that is currently being shot in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The shooting is expected to be over by end of March.

But why did Quadri take the digital route?

"It doesn't matter to me. What matters is that what I wanted to make, I am making. And when you say 'digital platform', the film will always be there. After the theatre, where does the film go? On a digital platform. So, it is the best thing," he shared.

He also plans to send it to various film festivals.

While Jha had earlier worked with Anurag Kashyap on movies, including 'Mukkabaaz', Quadri had teamed up with the filmmaker as a writer on the popular movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Did they take inputs from Anurag?

"No. Of course, I always want to share my films with Anurag but he is not so free to sit and chat. He is my mentor but we also respect his time. He is really happy that I am producing it and Randeep is directing it," said Quadri, who had also acted in a web series last year.

Quadri could have taken up a role in 'Halahal' as well but he chose not to.

"Randeep had asked me to do a role. I said 'No. I don't have dates'," he said with a laugh.

"It was the role of a corrupt minister, which is now being played by Vijay Srivastava."

The upcoming movie also stars Anuradha Mukherjee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vyapam scam Zeishan Quadri Zeishan Quadri interview Halahal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp