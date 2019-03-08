Alia Bhatt's 'free, bound by love' 'Kalank' look unveiled

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the first look of actress Alia Bhatt from the upcoming period drama "Kalank".

Introducing Alia's character of Roop among netizens, Karan, who is co-producing the film, wrote: "To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop!"

Along with it, he shared the poster in which Alia is sporting a royal ethnic look, wearing red veil and heavy jewellery.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is also a part of the film, shared Alia's look and described her character as "full of life and has a heart of gold".

Not only Madhuri, other co-stars including Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, introduced Alia's character.

Sonakshi said Roop is "free, bound only by love!"

On Thursday, the team unveiled the characters of the film's male actors -- Varun Dhawan will be seen as Zafar, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.

Directed by Abhishekh Varman, "Kalank" is scheduled to release on April 19.