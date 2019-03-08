Home Entertainment Hindi

Babul Supriyo to play 'integral part' in Srijit Mukherji's film on Netaji

Babul Supriyo will play an integral part in his upcoming film 'Gumnami', which is based on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo (File | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji on Thursday announced that singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo will play an "integral part" in his upcoming film "Gumnami", which is based on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A man who led the life of a reclusive Hindu sant in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh in the 1970s and 80s came to be known as the "Gumnami Baba". Those who met him claimed that he was none other than Subhas Chandra Bose, whose reported death in a plane crash in 1945 has been doubted by many.

"Finished off the 3 day recce outside the city with a gargantuan feast of mutton at a dear friend & colleague @SuPriyoBabul's place. Like Uma and ShahJahanRegency, he is an integral part of 'Gumnaami'. And we will find out soon in what capacity," Mukherji wrote on his Twitter handle.

Speaking about Mukherji's surprise visit, the BJP leader and Union Minister wrote: "Let the topic we spoke about remain 'Gumnaami'."

Supriyo has shown his acting prowess in Bengali films such as "Shah Jahan Regency", "Chander Bari" and "Uma".

Earlier, Bose's grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose had said that it was a "criminal offence" to term "Gumnami Baba" as Netaji in disguise without any documentary or photographic evidence.

After the criticism, Mukherji had said, "To answer your threat to gag me, (Chandra Kumar) Bose, I will stay in my country and make this film. If you drag me to court, I will borrow production design ideas from the court setting and make this film. If you put me in jail, I will write a few more drafts of the script, fine-tune it and make this film".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Srijit Mukherji Babul Supriyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp