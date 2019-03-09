Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Irrfan Khan spotted at Mumbai airport, one year after cancer revelation

Irrfan can be seen avoiding paparazzi at the airport as he chose to hide his face with a muffler.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Irrfan Kha spotted avoiding paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on 9 March 2019. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan, who returned to India last month after receiving neuroendocrine tumour treatment in London, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

According to the photographs that surfaced online, Irrfan can be seen avoiding paparazzi at the airport as he chose to hide his face with a muffler. He was spotted wearing a pink jacket and camouflage pants. 

However, it was not clear where the "Piku" actor was heading to.

Back in March last year, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare tumour. Soon after, he went to London for treatment. 

Irrfan Khan (Photo | Facebook)

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan earlier said while sharing the news of his tumour.

It is also reported that the 52-year-old actor will soon start shooting the sequel of his 2017 film "Hindi Medium".

TAGS
Irrfan Khan cancer Irrfan Khan cancer

