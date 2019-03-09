Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt’s 'Kalank' look unveiled

Published: 09th March 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

kalank

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Kalank. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt from the upcoming period drama Kalank. Introducing Alia’s character of Roop, Karan, who is co-producing the film, wrote: “To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop!” 

Along with it, he shared the Kalank poster in which Alia is sporting a royal ethnic look, wearing red veil and heavy jewellery.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is also a part of Kalank, shared Alia’s look and described her character as “full of life and has a heart of gold”.

In addition to Madhuri, other co-stars including Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, also introduced Alia’s character.Sonakshi said Roop is “free, bound only by love!”

Earlier, the team unveiled the characters of the film’s male actors -- Varun Dhawan will be seen as Zafar, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.Directed by Abhishekh Varman, Kalank is scheduled to release on April 19.

Alia Bhatt Kalank

