Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Anu Malhotra bags Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the award at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan yesterday.

Published: 09th March 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Anu Malhotra has been honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2018, the highest national award for women, for all her contributory work of over 25 years for women empowerment, creating meaningful television programmes and documentaries, tourism promotional, communication projects and art besides philanthropy.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the award at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan yesterday.
Malhotra has over 17 national and one international award in her kitty that she won for her insightful documentaries, trend setting television programming and impactful awareness campaigns.  
For Malhotra, every journey is a search, a quest to unravel the self.

“Exploring lesser-known places and wilderness areas, interacting with unique cultures and experiencing India’s amazing living traditions, is like time-travelling through “Incredible India”,” she says. In 2000, she focused on exploring some of India’s indigenous cultures in the documentary format, which allowed her to spend longer periods filming, thereby giving her a deeper insight into her quest.

Her first documentary, The Apa Tani of Arunachal Pradesh, was mostly filmed in the villages around Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh where she spent time with locals in their bamboo huts while documenting their life.
The Apa Tani women made her realise the importance of leading a physically active life. “People there are strong and healthy, and city diseases like cancer and diabetes are rare,” she says.

In 2001,  she visited Nagaland, to film with the Konyak. The Konyak were made famous as the “fierce headhunters” by Prof. Heimendorf in his book, Naked Nagas. The practice of headhunting was fairly common in this area over a century ago. “The ancient Konyak traditions sensitised me to ways of marking identity that did not stem from material belongings,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anu Malhotra Nari Shakti Puraskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp