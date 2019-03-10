Home Entertainment Hindi

Shoulder responsibilities and take care of each other: Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta

On International Women’s Day, television actors and real-life couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta on gender equality and their relationship.

Published: 10th March 2019

By Express News Service

On International Women’s Day, television actors and real-life couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were present at the screening of the movie Captain Marvel at Select City Mall PVR. We caught up with the two:

What is the secret of your happy relationship as a couple?
Ravi: The secret is sharing responsibilities. Our key to happiness is standing for each other in good and bad times.
Sargun: We take care of each other’s personal and professional needs/ goals and support each other.

Your take on the latest Ariel Sons #ShareTheLoad campaign.
Ravi: The movement resonates with me, and I commend the way it has progressed over the years. Ariel has been consistently driving the efforts to address the inequality at home since 2015. This year, Ariel seeks to bring about a change by urging the current generation to raise the next one as more equal, who are equipped and capable to share the load.
Sargun: If sons are not taught to share the load today, there is bound to be a disparity in sharing responsibilities in their future relationships.

Your take on a gender-equal home...
Ravi: I want to tell all my male fans that as men there are plenty of roles they can play. As a father, husband, son, brother or friend look out for the women around. Become her advocate and vocal supporter, but also be someone who truly demonstrates equality even within the household.  
Sargun: I request all my male fans to pledge to share the load and start doing chores from today. That would be an ideal Women’s day gift for her.

