Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Karan Johar and Hardik Pandya dance away at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding

Karan and Hardik were a part of the wedding procession, where actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji also let their hair down to Mika Singh's live singing.

Published: 11th March 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Ambani, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hardik Pandya and Mika Singh on the dance stage at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. (Photo | Twitter)

Akash Ambani, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hardik Pandya and Mika Singh on the dance stage at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: There seems to have been no love lost between filmmaker Karan Johar and cricketer Hardik Pandya after the controversial "Koffee With Karan" episode, as the two celebrities danced away together at the grand Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding here.

Karan and Hardik were a part of the wedding procession, where actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji also let their hair down to Mika Singh's live singing.

Dressed in a bright sherwani, Karan matched steps with Hardik, who chose a cool blue kurta with a sleeveless Nehru jacket at the lively and colourful wedding procession on Saturday.

IN PHOTOS | Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests at Akash-Shloka's wedding arrive in style

The dance video, which is doing the rounds on social media, has garnered interest because of the "Koffee With Karan" episode in which Hardik, along with K.L. Rahul made some unsavoury and misogynistic comments on women and received a lot of flak.

WATCH VIDEO

Following the episode, the two cricketers were sent home midway through a three-match ODI series in Australia.

Karan had later said in an interview that he felt "very responsible" about the repercussions that the two cricketers faced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta Akash and Shloka wedding Ambani wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp