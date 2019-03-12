Actor Ranveer Singh reveals PM Modi's advice to Bollywood

MUMBAI: PM Narendra Modi told young members of the film industry that they should choose content propagating the idea of "inclusive India and unity" when he met them earlier this year, says actor Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer had met the Prime Minister, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others, in January this year.
"I met the Prime Minister recently, we had a very pleasant meeting. We apprised him what we as young members of the film fraternity are doing. He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity," Ranveer told reporters.
The actor was speaking at the announcement of 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards on Monday.
Ranveer said his upcoming "83", which chronicles India's first cricket world cup victory, is a film which will make the country proud.
Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!
"I was very happy to report to him that my next film '83' is one such film where it's truly team India. You have gentlemen from all across the country coming together to make the nation proud. It's also an extraordinary underdog story that I'm very happy and proud to be a part of."
READ HERE | Dia Mirza asks Akshay Kumar: Why no women in Bollywood delegation to meet PM Modi?
The actor said his purpose in life is to entertain people and he will do his best towards that goal.
"I believe my calling in life is to be an entertainer. So the best thing I can do is to fulfil what I believe is my purpose in life, that is to do my best to entertain people. When it comes to being a responsible citizen, I think I am," Ranveer said.