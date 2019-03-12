Ayushmann starrer 'Andhadhun' to release in China

By Express News Service

Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 blockbuster is all set to release in China as Piano Player. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

Distributed internationally by Eros International, Andhadhun marks the first Raghavan film to release in China.

The director, in a statement, said, “I am super thrilled that Andhadhun is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s Caravan playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation.”