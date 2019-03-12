Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann starrer 'Andhadhun' to release in China

Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 blockbuster is all set to release in China as Piano Player.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun.

By Express News Service

Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 blockbuster is all set to release in China as Piano Player. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures. 

Distributed internationally by Eros International, Andhadhun marks the first Raghavan film to release in China. 

The director, in a statement, said, “I am super thrilled that Andhadhun is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s Caravan playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana AndhaDhun China release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp