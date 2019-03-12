Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kalank' teaser: The Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan-Madhuri Dixit-starrer reminds you of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

The world of Kalank looks very Sanjay Bhansaliesque with grand costumes, elaborate sets and dance sequences.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

The multi-starrer cast of 'Kalank'. (Photo | Karan Johar Twitter)

The multi-starrer cast of 'Kalank'. (Photo | Karan Johar Twitter)

By Online Desk

The teaser of the much-awaited period drama 'Kalank' has dropped! And it is every bit as intriguing and intense as the promos promised us earlier.

The 2-minute long teaser offers some gorgeous shots, promising high production value. The world of Kalank looks very Sanjay Leela Bhansaliesque with grand costumes, elaborate sets and dance sequences.

Alia and Aditya in Kalank (YouTube screengrab)

Starting with blurry glimpses of the characters in this multi-starrer, the teaser goes on to reveal much more insights into their lives. There is action, romance and lots of drama. Did we mention great chemistry too? From Alia and Varun to Sonakshi and Aditya to Madhuri and Sanjay, there is oodles of on-screen magic between the men and women of 'Kalank'.

Aditya Roy Kapur in Kalank (YouTube screengrab)

The official description of the video reads, “Set in 1945, in Pre-Independence India, Kalank is a tale of eternal love.”

Sanjay and Madhuri in Kalank (YouTube screengrab)

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, ‘Kalank’ is a period drama and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

This will be Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. It also brings back the magical pair of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after 25 years.

Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank (YouTube screengrab)

'Kalank' marks the first collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Producer Karan Johar had shared the first looks of the characters along with glimpses into the world of 'Kalank'. Karan recently shared that how much the film, that was conceptualised 15 years ago and one on which even his late father Yash Johar worked on, meant to him.

Varun Dhawan in Kalank (YouTube screengrab)

Twitterati loves 'Kalank' teaser:

The Internet has already gone in a tizzy over how stunningly mounted 'Kalank' is. Fangirling over Alia and Varun's chemistry too has begun. There is also anticipation that this might be a well-fleshed out role for Sonakshi after her role as Pakhi in 'Lootera'.

Check out some reactions here.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalank Kalank teaser karan johar Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt madhuri dixit Sanjay Dutt Sonakshi Sinha Aditya Roy Kapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp