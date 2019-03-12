'Kalank' teaser: The Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan-Madhuri Dixit-starrer reminds you of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

By Online Desk

The teaser of the much-awaited period drama 'Kalank' has dropped! And it is every bit as intriguing and intense as the promos promised us earlier.

The 2-minute long teaser offers some gorgeous shots, promising high production value. The world of Kalank looks very Sanjay Leela Bhansaliesque with grand costumes, elaborate sets and dance sequences.

Starting with blurry glimpses of the characters in this multi-starrer, the teaser goes on to reveal much more insights into their lives. There is action, romance and lots of drama. Did we mention great chemistry too? From Alia and Varun to Sonakshi and Aditya to Madhuri and Sanjay, there is oodles of on-screen magic between the men and women of 'Kalank'.

The official description of the video reads, “Set in 1945, in Pre-Independence India, Kalank is a tale of eternal love.”

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, ‘Kalank’ is a period drama and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

This will be Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. It also brings back the magical pair of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after 25 years.

'Kalank' marks the first collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Producer Karan Johar had shared the first looks of the characters along with glimpses into the world of 'Kalank'. Karan recently shared that how much the film, that was conceptualised 15 years ago and one on which even his late father Yash Johar worked on, meant to him.

Twitterati loves 'Kalank' teaser:

The Internet has already gone in a tizzy over how stunningly mounted 'Kalank' is. Fangirling over Alia and Varun's chemistry too has begun. There is also anticipation that this might be a well-fleshed out role for Sonakshi after her role as Pakhi in 'Lootera'.

Check out some reactions here.

