Home Entertainment Hindi

MTV’s Love School: About celebrating love among millennials

Anusha and Karan have been individually appearing on television for a long time, but have never appeared together as a couple — especially for a show like this.

Published: 12th March 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra in MTV Love School. (Photo | Karan Kundraa Twitter)

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra in MTV Love School. (Photo | Karan Kundraa Twitter)

By Nascimento Pinto
Express News Service

After three successful seasons, television’s power couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra return for yet another season of MTV’s Love School, a reality show that delves into fixing Indian couples’ relationship issues. Unlike other shows of a similar genre, the hosts promise“true love, minus the drama.”
Season Four of Love School, revolves around the theme of ‘Loved and Alone’. This time around, the show will have not just couples as participants, but singles as well. “It is the first time we get to celebrate love in its truest sense,” begins Anusha,  adding, “The whole theme of the show is even more relevant now, especially after the landmark Section 377 decision was announced.”

Love actually
Anusha and Karan have been individually appearing on television for a long time, but have never appeared together as a couple — especially for a show like this. “It gave us an opportunity to talk about love, experience stories through different couples and even give out some good-natured advice. This got us really excited,” reveals the 37-year-old Anusha, who started her career in 2003. When asked about working with her partner on the show, she gushes, “I learn a lot from Karan. He helps me with my Hindi, and also knows what contestants are thinking most of the time. He’s able to detach himself, I get emotional.”

READ HERE | Social media trolling caused problems between Anusha Dandekar and me, says actor Karan Kundra

School time
Anusha tells us that contestants on the show, mostly millennials, were shortlisted after “listening to their stories and their journey. We also took other factors into consideration, like which one of them needs to work most on their relationship, in terms of chemistry, insecurities and trust.” However, the show is not just about fixing broken relationships but also “lighting the spark in old ones,” explains Anusha, adding, “We also help young relationships blossom, and help set up our single contestants with one another on the show.”

Love School takes its name quite literally, and operates just like a school —with different subjects, assignments for each participant and even exams! Anusha says, “Each exam will be an eye-opener for the couples, as it will teach them a lot by actually putting their relationship to test.” 

Saturdays at 7 pm on MTV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Love School Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundra MTV’s Love School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp