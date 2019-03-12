MTV’s Love School: About celebrating love among millennials

Nascimento Pinto By

Express News Service

After three successful seasons, television’s power couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra return for yet another season of MTV’s Love School, a reality show that delves into fixing Indian couples’ relationship issues. Unlike other shows of a similar genre, the hosts promise“true love, minus the drama.”

Season Four of Love School, revolves around the theme of ‘Loved and Alone’. This time around, the show will have not just couples as participants, but singles as well. “It is the first time we get to celebrate love in its truest sense,” begins Anusha, adding, “The whole theme of the show is even more relevant now, especially after the landmark Section 377 decision was announced.”

Love actually

Anusha and Karan have been individually appearing on television for a long time, but have never appeared together as a couple — especially for a show like this. “It gave us an opportunity to talk about love, experience stories through different couples and even give out some good-natured advice. This got us really excited,” reveals the 37-year-old Anusha, who started her career in 2003. When asked about working with her partner on the show, she gushes, “I learn a lot from Karan. He helps me with my Hindi, and also knows what contestants are thinking most of the time. He’s able to detach himself, I get emotional.”

School time

Anusha tells us that contestants on the show, mostly millennials, were shortlisted after “listening to their stories and their journey. We also took other factors into consideration, like which one of them needs to work most on their relationship, in terms of chemistry, insecurities and trust.” However, the show is not just about fixing broken relationships but also “lighting the spark in old ones,” explains Anusha, adding, “We also help young relationships blossom, and help set up our single contestants with one another on the show.”

Love School takes its name quite literally, and operates just like a school —with different subjects, assignments for each participant and even exams! Anusha says, “Each exam will be an eye-opener for the couples, as it will teach them a lot by actually putting their relationship to test.”

