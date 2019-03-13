Home Entertainment Hindi

Choreographer Punit Pathak wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'

In the grand finale, Punit, competing with Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit, performed better than the duo to bag the title.

Choreographer and actor Punit Pathak wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak has emerged as the winner of the ninth season of adventure-reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

"Nothing comes easy for me, this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self believe. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence," Punit said in a statement.

The Colors show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and he said watching participants "push their boundaries" has always been an incredible experience.

"Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head on. I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience," he added.

