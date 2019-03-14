Home Entertainment Hindi

Ten-part web series on PM Narendra Modi in works

Now, the media streaming platform, Eros Now, has announced a ten-episode web series on the life of the Prime Minister.

Published: 14th March 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We have earlier reported that a biopic on Narendra Modi is being made by director Omung Kumar, under the title PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Now, the media streaming platform, Eros Now, has announced a ten-episode web series on the life of the Prime Minister.

With a plot that traces the various phases of Modi’s life, the series, directed by 102 Not Out filmmaker Umesh Shukla, has been titled Modi.

Bankrolled by Benchmark Pictures, Modi, written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand, will be released as 10-part-series, and each episode will have a runtime of 35 to 40 minutes. Actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur have been roped in to play the prime minister across different timelines. 

The makers have reportedly shot the series in real locations at Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Kashmir, to realistically portray the different stages of Narendra Modi’s life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Modi series Eros Now Web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp