Ten-part web series on PM Narendra Modi in works

By Express News Service

We have earlier reported that a biopic on Narendra Modi is being made by director Omung Kumar, under the title PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Now, the media streaming platform, Eros Now, has announced a ten-episode web series on the life of the Prime Minister.

With a plot that traces the various phases of Modi’s life, the series, directed by 102 Not Out filmmaker Umesh Shukla, has been titled Modi.

Bankrolled by Benchmark Pictures, Modi, written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand, will be released as 10-part-series, and each episode will have a runtime of 35 to 40 minutes. Actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur have been roped in to play the prime minister across different timelines.

The makers have reportedly shot the series in real locations at Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Kashmir, to realistically portray the different stages of Narendra Modi’s life.