Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt joins SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' with Ram Charan, Jr NTR

The 25-year-old actor said she is excited about working with the critically-acclaimed director and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming venture 'RRR'.

The 25-year-old actor said she is excited about working with the critically-acclaimed director and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn to make a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

"Working with Rajamouli sir is a big tick off my bucket list. Also to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR is an absolute honour. I am very excited about this experience and also working in the south for the first time," Alia said in a statement.

The film is set in the 1920s and the actor will soon start filming it.

"I begin the shoot in less than a month. I will be playing role of Sita and the film is set in 1920s backdrop," the statement further read.

Ajay Devgn, who had earlier given the voice-overs for the Hindi version of Rajamouli's 2012 Telugu blockbuster 'Eega' titled 'Makkhi', is also set to play a pivotal role in 'RRR'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RRR Alia Bhatt SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp