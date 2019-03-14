Alia Bhatt joins SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' with Ram Charan, Jr NTR

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming venture 'RRR'.

The 25-year-old actor said she is excited about working with the critically-acclaimed director and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn to make a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

"Working with Rajamouli sir is a big tick off my bucket list. Also to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR is an absolute honour. I am very excited about this experience and also working in the south for the first time," Alia said in a statement.

Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. #RRRPressMeet https://t.co/4LylrkDBr5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 14, 2019

The film is set in the 1920s and the actor will soon start filming it.

"I begin the shoot in less than a month. I will be playing role of Sita and the film is set in 1920s backdrop," the statement further read.

Ajay Devgn, who had earlier given the voice-overs for the Hindi version of Rajamouli's 2012 Telugu blockbuster 'Eega' titled 'Makkhi', is also set to play a pivotal role in 'RRR'.