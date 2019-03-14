Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood's Mr.Perfectionist Aamir Khan turns 54

Known as Mr Perfectionist in the industry, Aamir Khan for Bollywood has over the years created an image that many look up to.

Published: 14th March 2019

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao celebrating his birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Superstar Aamir Khan turns 54 on Thursday and the fans flooded the internet with love and wishes for their favourite actor.

From making films that address the pertinent issues of the society, to speaking his mind on raging issues even off camera, Aamir Khan has always been the one with a calculative brain and has used his position to impart a change in the society.

Aamir Khan as a customary celebrated the special day with the media and photographers. (Photo: Twitter)

The actor had cut the cake with the paps and spoke to the media having a gala time.

Fans across the nation have been pouring in wishes for Aamir by posting the actor's pictures with them, which saw a strong social trend with the word #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan.

Aamir Khan's documentary film 'Rubaru Roshni', produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, released on the small screen on the Republic Day.

