Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dancing Uncle' shows off his fancy footwork in debut music video    

Starring alongside singer Benny Dayal and UAE-based musician Jasim, Srivastava's debut song is so peppy that you will find yourself dancing to it instantly

Published: 14th March 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

chacha naach

Chacha Naach song featuring Dancing uncle. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Remember the dancing uncle who set the dance floor on fire with his killer moves? He's back with his debut music video. 

Sanjeev Srivastava took the internet by storm with his viral dancing video to the "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" song from the 1987 movie Khudgarz. The moment the video went viral, he became a social media sensation. 

Starring alongside singer Benny Dayal and UAE-based musician Jasim, Srivastava's debut song is so peppy that you will find yourself dancing to it instantly. 

The 3.35-minute long song titled 'Chacha Naach,' begins with a dramatic entry by Dancing Uncle. The video has already garnered 161,848 views on YouTube.  

Sanjeev Srivastava, who works as an assistant professor in Madhya Pradesh, is just living his dream of becoming a dancer and we enjoy his dancing video as much as he enjoys dancing. 

Watch the video here and shake a leg with Dancing Uncle:

Srivastava can put young dancers to shame with his dashing moves. His video is a reminder that anyone can dance if they want to. Forget Lamborghini, Chacha Naach is the new party rhythm for everyone now, especially the uncles and aunts. 

We sure know that we are not the only ones addicted to it. Dancing Uncle is proof that age is just a number. Experiencing midweek blues? We recommend you watch this video right away then! 
 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dancing Uncle benny dayal Chacha Naach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp