'Dancing Uncle' shows off his fancy footwork in debut music video    

Remember the dancing uncle who set the dance floor on fire with his killer moves? He's back with his debut music video.

Sanjeev Srivastava took the internet by storm with his viral dancing video to the "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" song from the 1987 movie Khudgarz. The moment the video went viral, he became a social media sensation.

Starring alongside singer Benny Dayal and UAE-based musician Jasim, Srivastava's debut song is so peppy that you will find yourself dancing to it instantly.

The 3.35-minute long song titled 'Chacha Naach,' begins with a dramatic entry by Dancing Uncle. The video has already garnered 161,848 views on YouTube.

Sanjeev Srivastava, who works as an assistant professor in Madhya Pradesh, is just living his dream of becoming a dancer and we enjoy his dancing video as much as he enjoys dancing.

Srivastava can put young dancers to shame with his dashing moves. His video is a reminder that anyone can dance if they want to. Forget Lamborghini, Chacha Naach is the new party rhythm for everyone now, especially the uncles and aunts.

We sure know that we are not the only ones addicted to it. Dancing Uncle is proof that age is just a number. Experiencing midweek blues? We recommend you watch this video right away then!



