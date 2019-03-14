Priyanka Chopra to speak at 2019 Women in the World Summit 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Launched in 2009, Women in the World summits have included appearances by Hillary Clinton, Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

LOS ANGELES: Indian star Priyanka Chopra has joined the list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit.

The 36-year-old actor will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur at the summit in a session conducted by Women in the World founder Tina Brown.

According to Variety, the lineup for the event also includes Brie Larson, Cindy McCain, Susan Rice, Stacey Abrams, Ashley Judd, Jill Soloway, Bryan Cranston, and Anna Wintour with a keynote address from Oprah Winfrey.

The event, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at Lincoln Center from April 10-12, will be touching upon themes like battling misinformation, advancing the #MeToo movement and preserving journalism.

