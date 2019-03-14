Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan 'adopts' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as parents

On the acting front, Varun will next be seen in 'Kalank' and 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Published: 14th March 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

On his way to London, Varun on Wednesday shared a video along with the 'Padmaavat' stars on Instagram. (Photo | Instagram @deepveerslays)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan says Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are his "adopted" parents.

On his way to London, Varun on Wednesday shared a video along with the 'Padmaavat' stars on Instagram and was heard saying: "...I am with my adopted parents. Ther are taking care of me in this journey..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adopted parents lmao via @varundvn stories !

A post shared by Deepveer Fanpage (@deepveerslays) on

Deepika, 33, then said in the video that she and Ranveer took good care of the 'Badlapur' star.

"We made sure he had his dinner, slept well, had his breakfast and went to the loo... and now we are blessing him," she said.

On the acting front, Varun will next be seen in 'Kalank' and 'Street Dancer 3D'.

ALSO READ | 'Kalank' teaser breakdown: This Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan multi-starrer looks as grand as the star cast

Directed by Abhishek Verman, 'Kalank', which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, is releasing on April 17.

'Street Dance 3D' is a dance drama being directed by Remo D'Souza, who helmed the previous two instalments 'ABCD: Anybody Can Dance' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to release on November 8. It also features Prabhudheva, Shraddha Kapoor Aparshakti Khurana and Norah Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Adopted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp