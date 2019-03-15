Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut never told me she is upset with me: Aamir Khan

Post "Manikarnika" release, Kangana had attacked various Bollywood celebrities including Aamir and Alia Bhatt for not backing her films.

Published: 15th March 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday said he was not aware of Kangana Ranaut being upset with him for not supporting her film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

Kangana, in an interview, had claimed that she had attended the screening of Aamir's films "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar", but the actor did not return the favour when it came to her movies.

ALSO READ | I have an opinion, but I'll keep it to myself: Alia Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut​

"She was upset with me? Why?" Aamir asked when informed about Kangana's statement.

"She never told me she is upset with me. When I meet her I will ask her," he added.

Post "Manikarnika" release, Kangana had attacked various Bollywood celebrities including Aamir and Alia Bhatt for not backing her films.

Aamir was speaking to the reporters on his 54th birthday.

READ HERE | Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt for 'apolitical' stance

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aamir Khan Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp