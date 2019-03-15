Parineeti Chopra replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal biopic

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor has exited the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and Parineeti Chopra has been announced as her replacement.

The biopic, titled 'Saina', will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as 'Stanley Ka Dabba' and 'Hawa Hawaai'.

The film went on floors in September last year.

Shraddha departed the project due to the scheduling issues as the actor is filming back-to-back films.

Shraddha Kapoor with Saina Nehwal (Photo | Twitter)

"We want to wrap up Saina by this year-end for an early 2020 release, so going ahead with the project is a decision taken by mutual consent. We are glad Parineeti has come on board for the film. Saina has made every Indian proud and we can't wait to take her story to the world in the year of the Olympics," T-Series top boss, Bhushan Kumar, said in a statement.

Parineeti, who has now boarded the project, said she always wanted to work in a sports biopic.

"It's a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map and I am excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen," the actor said.

Parineeti, who is currently awaiting the release of 'Kesari', will soon start the prep work for the film.