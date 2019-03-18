Mohit Suri-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang goes on floors

By Express News Service

Mohit Suri’s upcoming film, Malang, went on floors on Saturday. The film is a dark romantic thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film will be shot in Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai. The shooting is expected to be wrapped up in 50-60 days.

Malang marks the reunion of Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur after their 2013 blockbuster Aashiqui 2 (2013). The filmmaker had directed Kunal Kemmu in his debut film, Kalyug (2005).

Malang is co-produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan Films. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in 2020. “With Malang, I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most – intense, edgy – and mad,” Mohit had earlier said. “I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as much as it has already been for me.”

