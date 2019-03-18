Home Entertainment Hindi

Most cities across India now clued into live-in relationships and pre-marital sex: Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal gives all credit to his co-star, Shraddha Srinath for the credible romance that's woven into 'Milan Talkies'.

Published: 18th March 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It is a happy co-incidence that actor Ali Fazal has done his first full-fledged romantic film "Milan Talkies" right when his own love story with actress Richa Chadha unfolds.

Reluctantly Ali, who is currently looking at the second season of his successful digital series "Mirzapur", admits that being in love does make celluloid love more interesting.

"I am sure it affects the way you look at love. How can it not? But more than my own feelings, I relied on my director Tigmanshu Dhulia to guide me through the conventions of love in 'Milan Talkies'. He had never done a full-on love story. Neither had I."

Ali rues the scarcity of love stories on celluloid.

"We don't really get bonafide love stories like 'Milan Talkies' anymore. Here all the conventions of filmy love are employed. And yet there is a refreshing attitude to love in this film."

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal now more conscious about using social media

The couple in "Milan Talkies" is seen being refreshingly candid about sex.

"Young couples today, even in the so-called small towns, do discuss and have sex, the way we are shown in 'Milan Talkies'. Mores have changed across the country. And most cities across India are now clued into global trends including live-in relationships and pre-marital sex," said Ali.

"It's not something we did in the film to shock or titillate the audience. This is how young people speak and feel. Sex is an organic part of a relationship today and we wanted it that way in the film."

Ali gives all credit to his co-star, Shraddha Srinath for the credible romance that's woven into the film.

"We can't show young people just looking and smiling coyly at one another. Social attitudes to relationships and sex have changed. Cinema must reflect that change. Shraddha is a terrific actress and a fine co-star to work with."

Ali has his hands full this year.

"I've the second season of 'Mirzapur'. I don't mind giving three months of my life to it. The impact has been tremendous. The reach of the series is staggering. I also have a new film with Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh which I'm looking forward to.

"There are some other projects that I am on the verge of signing. There is no shortage of work or time. You just need to be at the right place at the right time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Fazal Richa Chadha pre marital sex live in relationships Milan Talkies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp