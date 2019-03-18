Odeya  to make next stop at Hyderabad

By Express News Service

Darshan is currently basking in the success of Yajamana. The film that marks the directorial debut of V Harikrishna, and produced by Shylaya Nag and B Suresha, has stepped into the third successful week. Meanwhile, The Challenging Star is wasting no time and is busy shooting for Odeya. The film, directed by M D Sridhar, who completed shooting crucial portions in Mysuru, will resume its next schedule from this week in Hyderabad.

Portraying Darshan in two shades, the film features Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan and Samarth playing the actor’s brothers. Odeya, made under Sandesh Productions, will also mark the debut of model turned heroine Raghavi Thimmayya.