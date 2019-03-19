Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's co-star Savi Sidhu is working as a security guard

Despite financial crisis and working as a security guard, Savi Sidhu hopes to have a good bank balance and bag roles in films soon.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Savi Sidhu

Bollywood actor Savi Sidhu (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Savi Sidhu who has featured in movies like "Black Friday", "Gulaal" and "Patiala House" is working as a security guard in Malad here.

In a video shared by Film Companion on YouTube, Savi spoke about his struggling days and what led him to take up the security guard's job. "The toughest phase of my life was when I lost my wife. Then my father passed away and my mother also died and later in-laws too. I was left alone. I am all alone," he said.

The actor did his schooling from Lucknow. He went to Chandigarh for further studies where someone suggested him to go for modelling. He did that and went back to Lucknow to study Law. He also did theatre there.

On being a security guard, he said: "It is a 12-hour tough job. It's a mechanical job. I don't even have money to buy bus tickets. To watch a film in theatre is like a dream now. My financial condition is not good."

Despite financial crisis and working as a security guard, he hopes to "have a good bank balance and bag roles in films soon".

"I am hopeful they (producers and directors) will give me a chance. I know they will not say no. I have always received a positive response from them. They are waiting for me, mai aa raha hoon (I am coming back)," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savi Sidhu Akshay Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp