Home Entertainment Hindi

National Award-winning filmmaker Ashvin Kumar says Kashmir is in crisis of compassion

National Award-winning filmmaker Ashvin Kumar says the crisis in Kashmir needs compassion more than a political solution.

Published: 19th March 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ashvin Kumar

Filmmaker Ashvin Kumar (Photo | Ashvin Kumar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Ashvin Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his film "No Fathers in Kashmir", says the crisis in Kashmir needs compassion more than a political solution.

Is not offering a political solution to the people of Kashmir to resolve the conflict a part of politics?

"Kashmir is in a crisis of compassion at this moment. We have friends from everywhere - Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Kerala, but how many friends do we have form Kashmir? We do not know much about Kashmiris and that is the problem.

"We are missing on people to people interaction," Ashvin replied to a question by IANS during the trailer launch of his film on Tuesday.

"It is our problem that we do not know what is going on over there until the ordinary people interact with the ordinary Kashmiris, the problem will continue. It is only when people will start demanding to change politics through their elected representatives.

There is one more problem.

"None of the MPs and MLAs have a Kashmir policy apart from sending more armed forces. And they are also there, standing on the battlefield, getting bombed, facing stone pelting etc. So where is the politics?"

"There is no involvement of people in the policy, it is only the bureaucrats pushing pieces of paper from one to another side of the table."

The trailer launch was also attended by the film's actors - Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also at the venue to support the film, which is slated to release on April 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Ashvin Kumar National Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp